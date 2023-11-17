Matt Rhule gives update on Nebraska’s quarterback room entering Saturday vs Wisconsin

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met with the media earlier today in advance of his team’s Saturday night road battle against Wisconsin.

He importantly gave an update on his team’s quarterback room — a point of interest all season.

The Cornhuskers began the year with Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims under center, though switched to Heinrich Haarberg after early struggles. Haarberg then left last week’s loss at Maryland with an injury, paving the way for Sims to return to game action. Nebraska even tried third-string Chubba Purdy at quarterback after Haarberg’s injury, though nothing seemed to work.

Here’s Rhule’s update on Nebraska’s quarterback situation:

“Heinrich’s going to practice tomorrow. He’s obviously been out there on a limited basis. Chubba [Purdy] and Jeff [Sims] have gotten most of the reps…But I know he definitely wants to play. He’s pushing to come back and play, and so we’ll see how he does tomorrow and get him to the game, warm him up.”

The head coach then clarified that Haarberg is healthy enough, though it is unknown whether he will start.

“He’ll definitely be available in some capacity, but whether he starts or not, I think will just depend on how he feels at game day,” Rhule said. “We obviously wouldn’t want to put him out there if we weren’t able to run him and run the option and do the things that he does best. And so he’ll test it full speed again tomorrow and see if he has the same good results.”

Haarberg is 3-2 in five starts this season, during which he’s recorded 967 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, 477 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Sims’ numbers, conversely, are not good at all.

Given Rhule’s tone, I’d be shocked if Haarberg doesn’t start on Saturday. Then again, it still has been college football’s No. 114 offense this season (out of 130 teams).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire