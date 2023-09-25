Matt Rhule emulating Michigan's Jim Harbaugh in Nebraska football rebuild attempt

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has some experience turning around football programs, but has a unique challenge in front of him during the 2023 season: Return Nebraska to the height of college football or, at least, to serviceable play.

The Cornhuskers were once a dominant program, winning five national championships (including a split title with Michigan) under coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. But the team has skidded recently: They haven't had a winning season since 2016 — also the last season they made a bowl game — and have not won more than five games in that time.

Rhule has revived football programs at Temple and Baylor, taking both teams from single-digit-win seasons to double-digit wins in just three seasons. But in his new role at Nebraska, Rhule said he is looking at Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan program as a model to rebuild the Cornhuskers.

"When Coach Harbaugh first came in, taking over after, I can't remember if it was one or two coaches, and I don't ever want to be there, but a couple years of not being a great program after being a great program," Rhule told reporters on Monday. "I worked one of his camps when I was the head coach at Temple. You guys probably remember, but he was the guy that started the satellite camps. It was a big controversy at the time. He was the first person to go at 12:01 to someone's house in recruiting, so I did that. I didn't like doing it, but I did it, because he was doing it. He's had a real impact on the game.

"Sometimes I'll have recruits say to me, 'Well coach, are we going to be good? Should I go to Michigan?' And I'm like, 'He did it. That's what we're doing,'" Rhule said. "His blueprint for building that program, for the way that they play, a lot of those things are similar. We want to have a little bit of an option element at times too, so there's differences, but the overarching blueprint for being great on the O- and D-lines, having good quarterback play, being physical at tight end, all those things, that's what we're doing."

The Wolverines, of course, went through a similar cycle after Lloyd Carr's retirement, one that didn't improve until coach Jim Harbaugh arrived in 2015 and helped lead the rebuild that has Michigan back at the top of the college football world.

Rhule and Harbaugh will meet in Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium. The former coach has the Cornhuskers off to a 2-2 start this year. Michigan has won all four of its games to start the year, although Harbaugh only coached one of them due to his suspension.

