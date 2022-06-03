Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is heading into his third NFL season and he’s taking a different approach than he’s taken in the past.

Brown dropped 10 pounds after making adjustments to his diet and defensive end Brian Burns said that his teammate “looks a little more nimble” than he has in the past. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has also picked up on the difference in Brown during the team’s recent practices.

“He’s really stepped up in terms of his progress and development this offseason,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “He came here to OTAs in shape. He worked out here for a long time. Has made a lot of great changes to his diet. I can’t tell you what they are. He just looks good. He’s leaned out. He’s moving really well right now and playing really well.”

Brown has 75 tackles and five sacks while starting 29 games over his first two seasons. He’ll become eligible for a second contract after next season and turning the offseason effort into in-season production would be a good way to kick off a push for another deal.

Matt Rhule: Derrick Brown “really stepped up” this offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk