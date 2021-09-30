Matt Rhule: Dak Prescott like watching Peyton Manning, Drew Brees play quarterback

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is bracing for a difficult challenge this weekend in the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite having the league’s top defense through three weeks in total defense and second best unit in scoring defense, Rhule knows that finding a way to stop Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be a chore.

“When you talk about (the Cowboys’ offense), I think you have to start with Dak Prescott,” Rhule said Wednesday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I watched him last year. He’s superb. He calls the game at the line of scrimmage. He’s getting the ball out of his hand. He’s the second-fastest guy in the NFL right now from snap to throw, which is emblematic of a quarterback who knows exactly where the ball is going to go vs. the defense, who is on the same page with his receivers, who is getting in the right plays vs. the right coverages, who is making sure that he’s protected.”

Prescott believes he’s playing the best football of career right now for Dallas and is off to a strong start through three games. Prescott has completed 86 of 111 passes for 878 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rhule added that the way Prescott is playing now was reminiscent of other stars of the position.

“It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Bress call the game at the line of scrimmage. I think what Dak’s doing right now is incredibly impressive,” Rhule said.

