Matt Rhule confirms who will call offensive plays in 2024
During his national signing day press conference on Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule was asked about the addition of co-offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas and who will call plays in 2024. The man in charge was blunt and unwavering in his response.
“I told you guys from the beginning that ‘Satt’ (Marcus Satterfield) was going to be the O.C., Satt is the offensive coordinator. Glenn is coming in as the co-offensive coordinator to work with him. Satt is going to call plays. Glenn (Thomas) will be intimately involved in play design and all that.”
Satterfield struggled in his first season in Lincoln. In 2023, Nebraska ranked 123rd in scoring, averaging a paltry 18.0 points per game and 125th in total offense, averaging only 312 yards per game.
One change in 2024 will be Thomas taking over quarterback coach responsibilities from Satterfield. The Husker offensive coordinator will now take over the tight ends coaching position and play caller.
