Matt Rhule calls out Panthers offense: ‘Today was not good enough’

The Panthers just completed another training camp practice. Today’s session was defined by sloppiness, mostly on offense. Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker both threw interceptions, more than one player fumbled, there were several false starts up front and multiple players wound up running laps.

Afterwards, coach Matt Rhule called out his offense, saying today’s practice was not good enough.

There’s not a ton of time to get things right, here. Carolina plays its first preseason game of the year a week from Sunday.

Related