Matt Rempe ‘ready to go’ if Rangers call on him in Game 2 against Panthers

Matt Rempe ‘ready to go’ if Rangers call on him in Game 2 against Panthers

It’s looking like Matt Rempe may get his shot in the Rangers’ lineup for their Game 2 matchup Friday night with the Florida Panthers.

Head coach Peter Laviolette wouldn’t reveal his decision following the team’s morning skate, but all indications point to the 6-foot-8 winger sliding back in on New York’s fourth line.

If that does end up being the case, Rempe told reporters including Jonny Lazarus of Bleacher Report that he’ll be ready to roll.

“Anytime you get an opportunity you want to make the most of it,” the bruising winger said. “If that happens, I want to be buzzing, I’m ready to go. This is awesome, Eastern Conference Final, it’s the best.”

There were loud cries for the rookie forward after the Rangers’ series-opening shutout loss on home ice in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

And it wasn’t just fans who voiced their opinion as Rangers legends Wayne Gretzky, Henrik Lundqvist, and Mark Messier offered support for Rempe on their respective TV broadcasts.

“They gotta get emotional,” Messier said ESPN. “Maybe they should think about having Rempe in the lineup. I’m not questioning the coach. I am saying that he does get in on the forecheck, he does ground and pound, and he gets the crowd involved and players follow.”

While he’s still only played 24 games during his young NHL career, the 21-year-old said it was unbelievable to receive that vote of confidence from some of the organization’s best.

“Those guys are legends,” he said. “It’s an honor to be talked about by them, it’s pretty damn cool. You hear those types of things and all I want to do if I get an opportunity is make the most of it, I don’t want to let anyone down.”

Even with limited ice time, Rempe brings a whole new element to New York’s lineup with his high energy, heavy forechecking skills, and physical play on both ends of the ice.

If he is out there when they drop the puck on Friday night, as expected, we’ll see if it's enough to help spark the Blueshirts to even up the series.