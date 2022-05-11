Matt Pryor: They say the more you can do, the less you get paid

When Anthony Castonzo retired following the 2020 season, the Colts elected to sign former Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher to man the position in 2021.

But Fisher was coming off an Achilles tear during the 2020 postseason and never quite regained his form last season.

So Indianapolis is once again searching for a solution at one of the game’s key offensive positions. And while the team’s roster holds a few contenders, the player getting the first crack at it is Matt Pryor.

After coming to the Colts via trade last August, Pryor appeared in all 17 games for the team, starting five of them at three different positions. While that might be seen as an asset in some situations, Pryor wants to settle into a full-time starting role for a specific reason.

“Since my rookie year, I’ve been a Swiss Army knife,” Pryor said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “They say the more you can do, the less you get paid.”

Pryor started the Week 17 loss to the Raiders and then got some snaps in at the position in the Week 18 loss to the Jaguars, so he does have experience at left tackle.

Pryor re-signed with the Colts in March on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. As for his competition, the club signed Dennis Kelly and drafted Bernhard Raimann in the third round this year.

