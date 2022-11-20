The Colts will not have tackle Matt Pryor in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Pryor was on the team’s inactive list on Sunday morning and James Palmer of NFL Media reports that he went to the hospital with an illness.

Right tackle Braden Smith was listed as questionable for the Colts after missing practice on Friday with a back injury, but he got the green light to play on Sunday. That likely means that Dennis Kelly will be the backup for both Smith and left tackle Bernhard Raimann.

Defensive end Kwity Paye, tight end Jelani Woods, quarterback Nick Foles, safety Trevor Denbow, wide receiver Mike Strachan, and defensive tackle Chris Williams are also inactive for the Colts.

Matt Pryor out for Colts, reportedly went to hospital with illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk