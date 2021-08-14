Matt Prater's kick at the gun gives Arizona Cardinals preseason win over Dallas Cowboys

Matt Prater's 47-yard field goal as time expired sent the Arizona Cardinals to a 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night in their preseason opener at State Farm Stadium.

Prater made all four of his kicks and former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in the Cardinals' first preseason game in almost two years. Benjamin, a seventh-round draft pick earlier this year, had a 35-yard kickoff return in the first half and, after starting the second half, broke off a 38-yard run to set up a Cardinals field goal. He totaled 50 rushing yards.

The largest crowd to see a Cardinals game since the 2019 regular season (59,954 fans) saw the home team play without a number of stars and regulars, including quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker.

No more than 4,200 fans saw a Cardinals game last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't completely conservative on offense, calling a direct snap to running back Chase Edmonds and a deep pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who started in place of Murray, to Christian Kirk in the first quarter.

The Cardinals went to rookie second-round draft pick Rondale Moore often early in the game, with short passes and end-arounds designed to get the speedster out into the open field.

Moore's yardage on the second possession of the game for the Cardinals set up a 33-yard Prater field goal.

Rookie Zaven Collins started and played the first three defensive series for the Cardinals. The 2021 first-round pick tackled well and was calling signals in the huddle.

After cornerback Daryl Worley forced a fumble midway through the second quarter, Chris Streveler came in for McCoy at quarterback and ran up the middle for a 23-yard gain, colliding with Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu rather than sliding or going down on his own.

That play energized the crowd, which roared when Benjamin scored to make it 10-3 before halftime.

Streveler's 10 carries for 55 yards led the Cardinals in rushing for the game. He also completed 12 of 24 passes for 107 yards. The Cardinals gave up four sacks but did not sack the Cowboys once.

Benjamin's long run in the third quarter set up another Prater field goal. But the Cardinals defense, made up of backups and roster hopefuls in the second half, lost the lead in the fourth quarter.

Streveler led a late-game drive and got the Cardinals to the Dallas 25-yard line with 1:55 to play. After a sack and false start penalty on fourth down, Arizona was given another fourth-down play, and Prater booted a 48-yard field goal.

After the Cardinals' defense held, the offense got the ball back with 51 seconds left, and Streveler engineered the winning drive.

— There were two announced injuries in the game for the Cardinals. RB Jonathan Ward left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury, and S Chris Banjo also came out in the second half with a hamstring injury.

— The Cardinals left an empty seat in the State Farm Stadium press box, reserved and decorated with flowers and framed photos for the late Pedro Gomez, a former Arizona Republic sports writer who was one of the country's leading baseball journalists before his death in February at age 58.

