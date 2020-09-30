The Lions desperately needed a win, and perhaps their most dependable player came through for them.

Veteran kicker Matt Prater was named NFC special teams player of the week, for his role in their upset win over the Cardinals.

Prater’s 39-yard field goal was the game-winner, but he hit all four of his field goal attempts and both extra points.

It was the 12th career player of the week award for the 36-year-old Prater.

Matt Prater wins NFC special teams honors originally appeared on Pro Football Talk