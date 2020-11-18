Matt Prater named NFC special teams player of the week

The Lions came close to giving away a game against the Washington Football Team last Sunday, but they managed to get out with a win.

Matt Prater‘s foot had a lot to do with that. Prater made a 37-yard field goal to put the Lions up 27-24 in the fourth quarter and, after Washington tied the game, came back on the field for a 59-yard try as time expired. Prater put the ball through the uprights and the Lions escaped with a 30-27 win after blowing a 24-3 lead.

Prater made another field goal from 53 yards and three extra points during the game. He was named the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of that effort.

It’s the second time Prater has taken those honors this season and the 12th time he’s done it in his career.

