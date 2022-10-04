The Cardinals didn’t have kicker Matt Prater available at the end of Sunday’s win over the Panthers because of a hip injury, so they are planning to sign someone who can take his place in Week Five if he’s not well enough to play.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Arizona plans to sign Matt Ammendola to their practice squad. Ammendola kicked for the Chiefs in Weeks Two and Three, but was cut by Kansas City last week.

Ammendola was 3-of-4 on field goals and 3-of-4 on extra points with the Chiefs. He was 13-of-19 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points in 11 games for the Jets last season.

Prater’s injury led the Cardinals to have running back Eno Benjamin kick off three times against the Panthers. They also went for two after a fourth quarter touchdown made the score 26-10 in their favor.

With Matt Prater hurt, Cardinals plan to sign Matt Ammendola to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk