Matt Petgrave ‘absolutely intended' clash with Adam Johnson in ice hockey death, says ex-NHL star

Matt Petgrave (pictured) has received hate mail following the death of Adam Johnson - Getty Images/Erica Denhoff

The ice hockey player whose stray kick slashed an opponent’s throat was making an “unorthodox move” and “absolutely” trying to make contact, a former National Hockey League player has claimed.

However, Sean Avery, who was criticised over his behaviour during his own playing career, warned a television interviewer against speculating whether the death of Adam Johnson was reckless.

In an appearance on American broadcaster Fox, Avery said of Matt Petgrave’s “freak” clash with Johnson: “Do I think he woke up and said I’m going to murder somebody today? No.”

Johnson, 29, of Nottingham Panthers, had been kicked in the throat by Sheffield Steelers player Petgrave, who had since been sent a barrage of hateful messages online.

Those closest to the horror have described the incident as a “freak accident”. Police launched an immediate investigation into the death, which left hundreds of spectators in tears at the Utilita Arena.

Canadian Avery played left wing for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars during his 12-year career and his behaviour was often controversial, having led the league in penalty minutes twice, during the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons.

As Fox host Jesse Watters suggested Petgrave was a “dirty” player and said it looked like “homicide”, Avery said: “That’s a pretty dangerous word to be throwing around. I’ve watched it, it’s terrible, it’s tough to watch.

“Did this kid make a move that was very unorthodox? Do I think he was trying to make contact of some sort? Absolutely.”

Since the tragedy, teams in England have announced plans to make wearing neck guards mandatory. “I saw the hit,” Avery said. “I saw the leg move. It shouldn’t have been where it was. It’s terrible. I can’t even watch the video back.”

Avery suggested the sport should reconsider the titanium thin blades that are currently on the bottom of players’ skates. He added: “Do I think he woke up and said I’m going to murder somebody today? No.”

Chris Therien, another Canadian former professional, also wrote on X that he was “literally appalled and sickened by what I saw”.

South Yorkshire Police, however, have urged the public against attempting to speculate around Johnson’s death. David Simms, the match announcer, said it had been “a horrible night at the arena; tragic”.

“Our thoughts go to Adam’s family, friends and team-mates,” he added in a post on social media. “Nothing can prepare you for something like this. To Steelers fans, we will do everything we can to ensure Matt Petgrave and the team are looked after in the best possible way.”

Johnson previously played in North America’s National Hockey League, playing 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He made the move to the Swedish Hockey League for the 2020-21 season before spells with the Ontario Reign and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the American Hockey League.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.