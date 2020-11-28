Matt Patricia's tenure with the Detroit Lions wasn't all bad, we promise

It’s putting it mildly to say that Matt Patricia has had a rough tenure with the Detroit Lions. His woeful .314 winning percentage (13-29-1) is fourth-worst in franchise history among coaches who made it to 20 games. (He’s ahead of Marty Mornhinweg at .156, Rod Marinelli at .208 and Darryl Rogers at .310 — the definition of “damning with faint praise,” if ever there was one.) He's 0-3 on Thanksgiving. He's 2-13 against the NFC North. They've never won three in a row under him. The list goes on and on.

It all started so brightly, though, with a pick-six on the first play of his debut against the New York Jets to take a 7-0 lead on national TV on Sept. 11, 2018 — and since that moment, the Lions have given up 1,111 points, sixth-most in the NFL, including 48 in that game to a team that averaged 19 points the rest of the way.

But hey, you’ve probably heard enough about how bad things have gone for the Lions — the past year, the past decade, the past 63 years, actually — if you’ve ever picked up a Freep or hit up freep.com/sports/lions. So in the spirit of the holiday season, let’s look at the five best moments of Patricia’s 43-game tenure thus far.

Sept. 23, 2018: Lions 26, Patriots 10

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia celebrates with Ricky Jean Francois after the Lions defeated the Patriots, 26-10, at Ford Field on Sept. 23, 2018.

After that 48-17 loss to the Jets in Week 1, and a 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 that featured 10 penalties for 105 yards, expectations were … low for the reunion of Patricia and his mentor, Bill Belichick, in another national-TV game.

But Patricia’s defense was stout early, with three straight three-and-outs, and the offense methodically crept to a 13-0 lead with drives of 12, 9 and 14 plays — which ate 20:46 of clock in the first half. Everything seemed to click, with rookie running back Kerryon Johnson posting the Lions’ first 100-yard rushing game since 2013 — the Ford Field crowd gave Johnson a standing ovation on the play that put him over the top despite him getting only 10 of the 18 yards the Lions needed on third down to avoid punting — and nine receivers catching at least one pass.

Quarterback Tom Brady, the ex-Wolverine and longtime Lions tormenter, finished with 133 yards — his worst total in four seasons — on 14-for-26 passing, with a touchdown and an interception, and the Patriots rushed for only 89 yards. The performance left even the Lions shocked, as cornerback Darius Slay said after the game in a not-safe-for-work fashion: “That (expletive) is amazing," Slay said. "That (expletive) is crazy. It was like, ‘Whew.' I looked up and said, ‘Damn, we doing that (expletive) for real.'"

The (expletive) was gone the next week, as the Lions allowed 414 yards to the Dallas Cowboys in a 26-24 loss.

Oct. 7, 2018: Lions 31, Packers 23

The Lions' defense tries to block a field goal by Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who missed, during the first half of the Lions' 31-23 win on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Ford Field.

This time, the Lions were anything but methodical early on in building a 17-0 lead by the end of the first quarter — on three drives that lasted a combined nine plays and 2:41 of game time and a 24-0 lead at the half.

Was it pretty when they got the ball back on a debatable muffed punt call that gave them the ball at the Packers’ 1, then scored on a LeGarrette Blount run the next play?

Or when Packers QB Aaron Rodgers fumbled on a sack by Romeo Okwara to give the Lions the ball at Green Bay’s 22 — and the Lions scored four plays later?

Or when kicker Mason Crosby missed his first four field goal attempts — from 41, 42, 38 and 56 yards, in order — and an extra point to cost Green Bay 13 points and plenty of field position?

We’ll let Patricia’s postgame comments sum it up: “It's not perfect. It never is when you play a team like that. They're so explosive, so dynamic, and obviously, they have a great quarterback that makes it extremely difficult to defend against. But our guys did a great job."

Dec. 30, 2018: Lions 31, Packers 0

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara and Jarrad Davis sack Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter of the Lions' 31-0 win on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Lions won their first game after the bye to improve to 3-3 – and then lost seven of the next nine to crush any playoff hopes and render the year-end matchup at Lambeau Field meaningless. (The Packers were 6-8-1 going into the finale and had already fired coach Mike McCarthy weeks earlier.) Green Bay entered the game without its leading rusher (Aaron Jones) and receiver (Davante Adams) and lost Rodgers to injury on its third series, leaving former Cleveland second-rounder DeShone Kizer to mop up.

Did that make the Lions’ first shutout since 1996 any less special? Well, sorta, considering the win dropped them from fifth to eighth in draft order (albeit in a draft that already looked strictly two players deep).

Still, it was the Lions’ second straight win at Lambeau — the first Wisconsin winning streak for the Lions since 1990-91 — and their first shutout of the Packers since 1973. (The teams combined for 31 pass attempts in that one and completed 13.) Fan-favorite running back Zach Zenner accounted for 123 yards from scrimmage. Wide receiver Brandon Powell, who has five receptions since, had six catches for 103 yards. Even kicker Matt Prater got in on the fun, tossing an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Levine Toilolo on a fake field goal.

Safety Glover Quin, following his final game with the Lions, put a positive spin on it all: "Through it all, to have this type of season but to stick with it and close it out at Lambeau Field with a shutout, how else would you want to go out?" Quin said. "We played well and it's a good way to go into the new year."

Little did we know, that would be Patricia’s final win over an NFC North opponent — a streak that has hit nine, with games against the Bears, Packers and Vikings remaining this season.

Sept. 29, 2019: Chiefs 34, Lions 30

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escapes the tackle attempt of Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson during the second half Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Ford Field.

Yes, it was a loss. But against a 3-0 Chiefs team that had gone 12-4 the previous year (and would go on to win the Super Bowl), it didn’t feel like one, especially with the Lions coming out of it at 2-1-1. Especially since it could have been a win, had a couple of plays gone differently.

The Lions entered Ford Field as 7-point underdogs, but played the Chiefs to a 13-13 tie at halftime. On the third play of their second drive of the third quarter — after the Lions exchanged fumbles with Kansas City to open the half — Kerryon Johnson took the ball at the Chiefs’ 1, was stopped and tried to stretch into the end zone atop a pile of players. The ball was punched away and cornerback Bashaud Breeland returned it the full 100 yards for a 20-13 Chiefs lead. Even Johnson couldn’t really explain it: “I just thought I was down. He said I wasn't. It is what it is."

Even so, the Lions regained the lead and were up, 30-27, with 1:55 to go and the Chiefs backed up on their own 34 on fourth-and-8. The coverage held, with eight players dropping back, denying QB Patrick Mahomes a receiver to throw to. But Mahomes sprinted up the middle for 15 yards and the first down. Seven plays, 51 yards and about 70 seconds later, the Chiefs scored the go-ahead touchdown.

The Lions didn’t completely say so, but it was tough to be too upset about the close result. Just ask Matthew Stafford, who had this to say after the game: “That's the way it goes in the NFL. Came down to the last 15 seconds. They were undefeated coming into this game, so were we. Somebody was going to have to lose. Obviously, you want to win them all at home. It was a good opportunity to beat a good team and we were darn close."

After their bye, the Lions went 1-11 to finish the season, with seven one-score losses, including …

Two-minute warning: Oct. 14, 2019: Packers 23, Lions 22

Lions' Trey Flowers is called for his second illegal use of hands to the face penalty against Packers tackle David Bakhtiari late in the fourth quarter, Oct. 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.

We’ll make this one quick, promise: The Lions leapt out to a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on national TV, thanks to Stafford’s dimes to Kenny Golladay and Marvin Hall for 66 and 58 yards, respectively. They never trailed in the game until the final field goal by Crosby as time expired. So what happened? Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was flagged twice for … let’s be nice and say “questionable” … hands-to-the-face penalties, extending two key drives and denying the Lions a final possession. After the game, the NFL admitted at least one of the calls was bogus: "There was one (earlier in the fourth quarter) that was clear that we support," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters at the league's fall meeting the following Tuesday. "There was another that, when you review the play, that's not something that you want to be called. After you review it, the foul wasn't there." Patricia was stoic in the aftermath: “I think if you go through a game and you're relying on the officials to tell you whether or not you won, I don't really think that you're going to turn out in a favorable manner more times than not.”

Oct. 18, 2020: Lions 34, Jaguars 16

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter Oct. 18, 2020, at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars are not good this season; they fell to 1-5 with this loss. Still, it was arguably the Lions’ most complete victory of the season — and the only one that didn’t require a last-gasp winning drive.

Yes, the Lions have scored the winning points with no time left on the clock in three of their four victories: a field goal against the Cards in Week 3, a TD in Week 7 against the Falcons and another FG against Washington. Perhaps those are the high points, instead.

But we’ll go with this game, since the franchise’s plan going into the season finally worked for four quarters. Rookie running back D’Andre Swift showed why he was taken with the first pick in the second round, rushing for 116 yards on 14 carries (despite a offensive line that struggled with dehydration all afternoon). Golladay gained fuel for his contract-extension fire with four catches for 105 yards. And the defense — Patricia’s specialty, remember — held Jacksonville to 44 yards rushing after entering the game ranked last in rushing yards allowed (170.3) over the first four games.

The Lions won the next week, too, for just their second win streak during Patricia’s tenure — before losing four of the next five. But then, that’s why we’re looking back at it all, isn’t it?

