Matt Patricia's job security once again in question as Detroit Lions enter bye

One week after they quieted talk of Matt Patricia losing his job with a win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions were answering questions about the future of their head coach again after Sunday's 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"We all believe in the plan that’s put in place for us," left tackle Taylor Decker said. "We’re professional athletes. We’re expected to come here and perform and follow the lead of the things that the coaches have us do. So we believe in what’s being taught here. If we didn’t, frankly, we wouldn’t be here.”

Patricia's future has been a point of debate since Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp announced last December, in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, that he and general manager Bob Quinn would return this fall for a third season together.

The Lions are 10-25-1 under Patricia's command, and on Sunday they allowed 35 consecutive points after racing to a 14-0 lead.

They've blown double-digit leads in all three of their defeats this season, and 12 times in Patricia's 36 games as head coach.

Asked if he was worried about his job security heading into this week's bye, Patricia skirted the question Sunday.

"Let’s just talk about the Saints game," he said. "I’m just trying to get us to play better than what we did today. I come to work every day trying to do the best I can to help this team win. We’ve got great guys in that locker room and we’ve got to find a way to win.”

Decker said his confidence in Patricia is due in part to the "flashes of how good we can be."

"You see spurts here and there of what we can do when we execute," he said. "We know we have all the pieces to execute what we need in this locker room and on this team. But at the end of the day, it’s a full group effort. Everybody has to do their job. We’ve seen flashes of it. We just need to see it more consistently.”

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said he has "plenty of confidence" in Patricia despite the team's 1-3 start

"We got the pieces, we got the coach, we just got to go play, man," said linebacker Reggie Ragland.

