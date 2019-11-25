Matt Patricia won’t say who’s calling Lions’ defense

As the Lions’ season spirals downward following their most embarrassing loss yet on Sunday, increased scrutiny on the defensive playcalling has been met with silence from coach Matt Patricia.

Although it appeared to those observing on the outside that Patricia, not defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, was making the calls, Patricia refused to say when asked directly whether he was making the defensive play calls.

“Again, like I’ve said before, I have a lot of different roles on game day and certainly from that standpoint, I’m very active in the communication from all phases of the game, all three phases,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So there’s going to be plays out there that I can call, there’s going to be plays out there Coach P’s calling, there’s going to be plays out there that certainly are just kind of automatic calls for us.”

Yesterday’s loss in Washington dropped the Lions to 3-7-1 on the season. Whoever is making the calls, the results aren’t good enough.