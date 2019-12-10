Matt Patricia unconcerned about his future

Matt Patricia’s Lions have lost six consecutive games and nine of 10. That gives him a 9-19-1 record as a first-time coach.

Will the Lions bring him back for 2020?

Patricia could get a pass since he’s starting his third quarterback of the season, with Matthew Stafford still out with a back injury and Jeff Driskel on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

That’s what prompted Patricia to suggest the Lions are better than their 3-9-1 record indicates.

Patricia acts as if he expects to return, but he said he’s unconcerned about his future.

“We’ll worry about next year, next year,” Patricia said, via Larry Lage of the Associated Press. “But right now I want to get through today and want to get the game corrected.”

Patricia would not say whether the front office has been given him assurance of a third season.

“I don’t get into any sort of discussions that I have with ownership or any of that,” Patricia said. “I’m just worried about this game this week.”

His predecessor, Jim Caldwell, went 18-14 his first two seasons. He was 36-28 in four seasons, with a 7-9 record in 2015 standing as the Lions’ only losing season during his tenure. The team fired him after a 9-7 record in 2017.

It has not gotten better, only worse, since.