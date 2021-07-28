The Patriots hired Matt Patricia in January, two months after the Lions fired Patricia as head coach. The entire offseason, Bill Belichick avoided answering what Patricia’s official title is.

The question was answered when the team released its updated coaches’ roster for the 2021 season.

Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports that Patricia is listed as the team’s senior football adviser. Patricia, it appears, is taking on a role held by Ernie Adams, who retired this offseason after doing a little bit of everything behind the scenes as a trusted adviser for Belichick.

Patricia served as the defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2012 until becoming the Lions head coach after the 2017 season.

Patricia brought Evan Rothstein with him from the Lions, and Rothstein’s title is research and analysis/coaching.

Ross Douglas has joined the Patriots as NFL coach fellowship/defense. He was the cornerbacks coach for the University of Richmond last year.

Bo Hardegree will serve as the team’s quality control/quarterbacks coach.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has the quarterbacks coach title back this season after Jedd Fisch was the sole quarterbacks coach last season.

Troy Brown will coach the receivers instead of the running backs, along with the returners. Carmen Bricillo now is the offensive line coach after co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich left the Patriots over COVID-19 vaccine rules. Billy Yates is the new assistant offensive line coach, and Vinnie Sunseri will join Ivan Fears as the Patriots’ running backs coach.

Matt Patricia’s title officially is senior football adviser originally appeared on Pro Football Talk