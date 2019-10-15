Matt Patricia: We have to score touchdowns

Officiating is in the spotlight after Monday night’s 23-22 Packers win because of the impact that a pair of illegal hands to the face calls on Lions defensive lineman Trey Flowers had on Green Bay’s fourth quarter comeback.

The Packers were down 22-13 with 12 minutes to play in the game and the Lions could have been even further ahead had they executed more effectively in the red zone early in the game. The Lions scored on their first three possessions, including a pair of short field goals by Matt Prater that came after the offense sputtered close to the end zone.

After the game, head coach Matt Patricia said that “we have to get touchdowns” and quarterback Matthew Stafford focused on falling short on that front.

“That was the story of the game, in my opinion,” Stafford said, via the Detroit News. “I thought our defense played well enough for us to win the game. We made some big plays on offense that we shouldn’t have blown in the red zone. We can’t do that on the road against a good team.”

Nothing will smooth over the hurt feelings about the officiating, but controlling what you can control makes it harder for other things to cost you a game in the final minutes.