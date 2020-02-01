Matt Patricia on same page with Lions’ ownership about rebuilding franchise

The record says 9-22-1 in Lions coach Matt Patricia’s first two seasons, but Patricia says he and his bosses have a shared vision for where the franchise is and where it’s going.

Patricia visited the PFT Live set in Miami and said he and Lions owner Martha Ford are on the same page.

“I meet with Mrs. Ford and her family and the organization all the time. We have open conversation every week,” Patricia said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ford announced late last season that Patricia will be back for the 2020 season, ending speculation that nine wins over two seasons could get him fired. But Ford also said Patricia needs to have the Lions in playoff contention in 2020, and Patricia sounded comfortable with that mandate.

“Obviously our record is not good and your record is what it is,” Patricia said. “I do feel that the growth part of what we’re trying to do is there, and I think she recognizes that.”

A year ago, Kyle Shanahan was 10-22 through two years as the 49ers’ head coach, and now Shanahan has the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Patricia is looking to make a similar leap in Year 3.