Matt Patricia reportedly has new and unique role with Patriots

Matt Patricia’s role wasn’t entirely clear when he returned to the New England Patriots this offseason.

He spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach of some capacity for the Patriots and the last three years as the Detroit Lions’ head coach. With this prior history as an assistant coach, the assumption was that he’d play a similar role in his second go-around with the Patriots.

According to a column from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Patricia has helped finalize contracts during free agency, playing a much different role. It makes sense because Nick Caserio’s departure left a huge void for Bill Belichick to fill, but Patricia’s resume doesn’t quite indicate he’s the one for it.

Here’s what Reiss said.

When Matt Patricia returned to the Patriots this offseason as an assistant to Belichick and his coaching staff, it was natural to wonder what his role would be. That should continue to evolve, but in recent weeks, he has been helping finalize contracts (his name appears on some of them) with free agents and getting involved in negotiations in certain spots as a salesman of sorts. In that sense, he truly has served as an added layer of support to Belichick.

Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo have come together as de-facto defensive coordinators and it was clear that Patricia wasn’t going to take that position back over. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer eluded to the idea that Patricia could play more of a front office role, and he was right.

My understanding is Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia are working out a role similar to what Mike Lombardi's was in New England. Again, still a work in progress, but Patricia is expected to work on projects, be a resource to Belichick. Should be interesting. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2021

The Patriots had a historic week in free agency and it’s interesting to think that Patricia had a hand in those moves.