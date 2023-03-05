Matt Patricia reportedly has chance to land coaching job with Eagles

New England Patriots former offensive play-caller Matt Patricia reportedly has a chance to land a job as a linebackers coach for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported the news on Sunday.

It would be a return to the same role he had with the Patriots from 2006-2010, before he moved over to safeties and eventually defensive coordinator with the team.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton told media members at the NFL Scouting Combine there was a chance for Patricia to have a role on the Broncos’ staff, after initially interviewing him for the defensive coordinator role. But a possible opportunity with the Eagles could mean Patricia is NFC-bound for the first time since serving as the head coach for the Detroit Lions.

The door likely remains open for Patricia in New England, if he wanted to return for a role on the staff. Coach Bill Belichick had him calling the offense and reportedly helping design floor plans for a new team facility in 2022.

But there’s obviously growing interest in Patricia coaching in at least some capacity outside of New England.

