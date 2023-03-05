Veteran Patriots assistant Matt Patricia, who served as offensive coordinator last year without the title, could be headed to an unfamiliar team, but with a more familiar role.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports that Patricia has a shot to land on the Eagles’ coaching staff. He would be, per the report, “presumably” the linebackers coach.

Patricia spent 14 years with the Patriots before becoming head coach of the Lions in 2018. He returned to the Patriots in 2021 in a jack-of-all-trades role, before emerging as the de facto offensive coordinator in 2022.

The Patriots haven’t officially severed ties with Patriots, but there’s a nagging sense that he won’t be back.

The Eagles hired Sean Desai to serve as defensive coordinator following the departure of Jonathan Gannon, who is now the head coach of the Cardinals.

Matt Patricia in play for role on Eagles’ coaching staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk