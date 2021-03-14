Matt Patricia was the Patriots representative that signed Cam Newton's contract

An interesting Patriots representative signed Cam Newton's contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton re-signed with the New England Patriots via a one-year contract on Friday. While much of the intrigue was surrounding the specifics of the deal and how much guaranteed money Newton would get, another point of intrigue came when looking over who signed the contract.

Of course, Newton signed the contract. That was a given.

But the Patriots representative for the signing of the contract? That was none other than Matt Patricia, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

Here's an interesting nugget: Matt Patricia's name is on Newton's contract where a Patriots representative is supposed to sign. That used to be Nick Caserio — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 12, 2021

That's certainly interesting, at the very least. It doesn't necessarily mean that Patricia had anything to do with the contract, but the fact that he has taken on the role once held by Nick Caserio could indicate that Patricia may be involved in the team's front office. Or maybe he's there to serve as a liaison between the coaching staff and front office.

At the very least, it speaks to the variety of different roles Patricia will play in his second stint with the Patriots. Bill Belichick was quick to scoop up Patricia after the Detroit Lions fired him, so it's clear that Belichick thought Patricia's skill-set could help New England improve.

Moving forward, it will be worth keeping an eye on what Patricia does for the Patriots. Will his name appear on more contracts moving forward? Will he assist Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo in running the Patriots defense? Will he be there as a sounding board for the elder Belichick?

No matter what happens, Belichick has a plan for Patricia. It will be fascinating to see exactly what it is.