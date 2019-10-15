Matt Patricia onto Minnesota, controlling what Lions can control

Lions coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday afternoon he had not talked to the league or seen Troy Vincent’s admission that NFL officials erred Monday night.

Instead, Patricia said he was onto Minnesota.

“For me, obviously there was some calls in the game that everyone’s focused on right now,” Lions coach Patricia said in a conference call with Detroit reporters, via Dave Birkett of the Free Press. “I’m focused on the ones that we’ve got to do right out on the field through execution in coaching and playing. I think if you go through a game and you’re relying on the officials to tell you whether or not you won, I don’t really think that you’re going to turn out in a favorable manner more times than not.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“So for us, it’s about trying to go out and doing the things that we can control to win the game and do that better. That’s certainly what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to control the game and give ourselves a chance to win through the efforts and the execution, the coaching that we do more so than by what an official does.”

Officials flagged Lions defensive end Trey Flowers twice for hands to the face in the fourth quarter. Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said at the league’s fall meeting that umpire Jeff Rice should not have called the second infraction because “the foul wasn’t there.”

It denied the Lions a chance to get the ball back after the Packers’ go-ahead field goal.