The Patriots didn’t name an offensive coordinator after Josh McDaniels left for the Raiders this offseason and they have not settled on an offensive play caller for the coming season either.

Offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge took turns calling the plays against the Giants in the team’s first preseason game in what was a first for each man. Patricia was the defensive coordinator in New England and Judge ran special teams before each left for short, unsuccessful stints as a head coach and returned to Bill Belichick’s staff.

Belichick said after the game that the dual playcallers was part of the “process” the Patriots have been going through as they revamp their offense ahead of the regular season and Patricia said on Monday that he doesn’t feel like he’s competing with Judge as part of that process.

“I mean, honestly, it’s just collaborative from that standpoint,” Patricia said, via Raul Martinez of NBC Boston. “We follow coach Belichick’s lead. I’m just trying to do my job to my best ability, whatever he asks me to do on any given day and that’s the beauty of it. That’s what I love. It’s always new and exciting and challenging from that standpoint. We’re all just working together right now which is the great part about it. . . . We’re 100 percent just trying to make sure we do everything possible as coaches to allow our players to go and do everything they can on the field. That’s what’s important, not the rest of it.”

Patricia’s right about the last part. If the players produce on the field, the offseason worries about who’s running the offense will be forgotten rather quickly. If they don’t, the Patriots’ staffing decisions will remain a frequent topic of conversation all year.

Matt Patricia: No competition with Joe Judge to call offensive plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk