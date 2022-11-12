Matt Patricia: Mac Jones is making progress, even if it’s not noticeable for everybody

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been one of the most disappointing players in the NFL this season, taking a significant step backward from his promising rookie year. But Matt Patricia, the Patriots’ new offensive play caller, doesn’t see it that way.

Patricia told reporters that Jones is improving, even if not everyone can see it.

“I think we see progress every week. Maybe some of that doesn’t maybe present itself in a way that’s noticeable for everybody,” Patricia said. “Little things in there we work on that improve each and every week. He certainly is progressing every week in a great way, absolutely.”

Patricia’s comments echo those of Jones himself, who said this week that his statistical decline doesn’t reflect the reality of his play. Patricia sees it the same way Jones sees it, even if most observers do not.

“For us, and for me right now, it’s just an evaluation of where is he now, where were we maybe a couple months ago with the things we were doing, and have we improved on those?” Patricia said. “There’s things that he’s certainly improved on that have helped our team a lot. Certainly those things are the ones we’re putting a big point of emphasis on. Statistically, the numbers from last year compared to this year, I just think everything’s different from year to year. So the most important thing for us is to try to improve as we go forward this year, and focus on this year.”

With the 5-4 Patriots in their bye this week, they still have plenty they can accomplish this year. But they need Jones to make the kind of improvement that everyone notices.

