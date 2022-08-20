Matt Patricia looks like Patriots offensive play caller as QB Mac Jones makes preseason debut

FOXBORO, Mass. – It looks like Matt Patricia will be the New England Patriots next offensive play caller.

The former defensive coordinator and Detroit head coach was the man calling plays when quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots starting offensive unit started Friday night’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, which New England won 20-10.

At this point, this isn’t a surprise. Patricia has been calling plays during training camp and has done it more than Joe Judge and Bill Belichick.

Last week started the same way. Patricia started the Patriots preseason opener by calling offensive plays to Brian Hoyer and the Patriots backup offense. That lasted only two series, however, as Judge finished the game calling plays into rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Patricia has been the main coach calling plays during the Patriots 11-on-11 drills this summer. That’s why he’s been considered the favorite to replace longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the Pats new play caller. As seen last week, Judge has called some plays this summer. Belichick has also called plays in camp as well.

Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots look on during the preseason game between against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.

On Friday night, Patricia called plays for all three quarterbacks. When the starting offense went on the field, Patricia stood on the sideline with a large play call sheet to go with his headset. He was clearly talking to Jones pre-snap.

"Matty has done a great job. He’s one of the most brilliant people I’ve ever been around. In terms of football knowledge," said Jones, who completed 4-of-8 passes for 61 yards to go with a 75.5 passer rating in his 2022 preseason debut. "Between all the coaches we have, they’ve done a great job preparing us. He’s really starting to get a feel for it. That’s the thing – just grow each week and make sure we can stack good days together.

"He’s very easy to talk to on the sideline. A very easy laid back type of coach, but demands a lot and I respect that about him. Hopefully we can grow for a long time."

If anything, all three coaches are involved in some aspect. When the Patriots first drive, a three-and-out, was over, Judge and Belichick met with Jones on the bench while Patricia met with the offensive linemen. After the second drive, another three and out, it was Patricia and Judge who met with the quarterbacks. All three coaches met following the Patriots third series, which resulted in a touchdown.

When Hoyer came in, for the fourth series, Patricia was still calling plays. When Zappe took the field on the fifth drive, Patricia was still in charge of the offense. It stayed that way the rest of the night.

When asked if Patricia was calling the offensive plays for every play, Belichick responded. "Communication with the quarterback, yeah. As far as calling the plays, there's a whole 'nother process on that, but yeah."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Matt Patricia calls Patriots' offensive plays as Mac Jones makes start