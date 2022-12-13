Matt Patricia insists he’s “all good” with Vance Joseph after Joseph’s pregame comments

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph found Matt Patricia during postgame handshakes Monday night. Joseph did most of the talking, and while it’s unknown exactly what was said, it did appear he told Patricia his pregame comments about Patricia’s play calling were “nothing personal.”

Joseph said last week that New England’s offensive approach is “like a defensive guy is calling offense.”

Patricia spent six seasons as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, left to become head coach of the Lions and returned to New England on the offensive side of the ball. He is in his first year calling offensive plays, though Patricia does not have the offensive coordinator title.

While Bill Belichick appeared perturbed at Joseph’s observation, Patricia insisted Tuesday that he did not take offense.

“I’ve known Vance a long time. Very competitive guy and has been in the league a long time,” Patricia said, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. “Vance is great, and he was coming up to make sure I knew everything was great.

“I think all that got kind of maybe pushed out of perspective a bit. So, all good.”

