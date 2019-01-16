Matt Patricia hires offensive coordinator who lost Super Bowl XLIX for Seahawks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots were one yard away from losing Super Bowl XLIX when Matt Patricia's defense saved the day with a Malcolm Butler interception of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Patricia, now the head coach of the Detroit Lions, has hired the offensive coordinator who chose to pass the ball instead of giving it to Marshawn Lynch in short yardage on the fateful play.

Yes, former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is headed to Detroit to be the Lions' new OC, the team announced Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bevell received a ton of criticism, and rightly so, for that poor playcall that decided the outcome of Super Bowl XLIX. But in fairness, he's actually a pretty good coordinator and has lots of experience as a play-caller. He should be able to help the Lions offense take a step or two forward after a very disappointing 2018 season.

The Lions ranked 25th in points scored, 23rd in rushing yards, 20th in passing yards and 25th in third down conversion rate this past season. The Lions offense isn't devoid of talent, however, so there's no excuse to not show noticeable improvement during the 2019 campaign.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.