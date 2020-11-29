Matt Patricia firing the latest failure from Bill Belichick's coaching tree

Patricia's firing highlights failures of Belichick coaching tree originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Six Super Bowl wins as a head coach. Two more as a defensive coordinator. A three-time NFL Coach of the Year. An NFL-record 31 playoff victories.

There's no doubt that Bill Belichick is one of the all-time greats as an NFL head coach, but there's one area in which his résumé doesn't stack up to some other legendary figures: his coaching tree.

Bill Walsh's coaching tree includes Super Bowl-winning coaches like Mike Holmgren and George Seifert. Marty Schottenheimer's includes Bill Cowher and Tony Dungy. Bill Parcells' coaching tree includes Belichick, Sean Payton, and Tom Coughlin.

But Belichick's hasn't had nearly that level of success. As of November 28, 2020, his former assistants have a combined record of 208-296-1, a brutal .413 winning percentage.