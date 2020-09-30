Matt Patricia: ‘We have to be careful’ in light of Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak

This week’s COVID-19 outbreak among players and staffers with the Tennessee Titans has been a huge topic of discussion around the NFL’s water coolers. Those water coolers have been virtual around the league due to the threat of COVID-19 infection, and that has worked very well to this point.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia wants to make sure what is happening in Tennessee doesn’t happen in Detroit with his team. It’s a reminder for Patricia that everyone needs to stay diligent and cautious in order to keep playing and avoiding any potential outbreak.

Patricia was asked about the Titans outbreak and how it’s impacting what the Lions are doing.

“Just obviously straight up – you have to talk about it and you have to have great conversation and remind everybody about the procedures we have in place and why they’re important, just try to do everything right and understand that – maybe we’ve talked about this before, I think with everybody here,” Patricia said in his Zoom with reporters on Wednesday. “We’re in our world of testing every day and being in the building and trying to do everything right, but COVID-19 is still real. It’s out there. We have to be careful. We have to do our diligence to take care of each other and take care of our families and our teammates’ families and just be disciplined with it.”

The Lions have not had any players or staffers test positive since training camp. Detroit radically overhauled the locker room, training facility and common areas as well as implement strict access protocols and safety measures to try and keep everyone in the building safe.

Tennessee’s Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed from this Sunday.