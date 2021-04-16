Matt Patricia among Patriots assistants involved in NFL draft prep

With the NFL draft happening in a couple of weeks, the New England Patriots are taking every step to prepare for it. One of those steps includes involving Matt Patricia in the draft process. In addition to Patricia’s involvement in the draft process, several assistants are helping out, as well.

In his news conference on Thursday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick mentioned that Patricia was “heavily involved” in helping with pre-draft prep. Belichick also mentioned three others who are helping out with the pre-draft process: Dave Ziegler, Elliot Wolf, and, Matt Groh. With the Patriots holding the 15th pick, they could be in the market for some big-time names.

Belichick further elaborated on the roles of the staff, via NESN.

“Dave Ziegler, Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh have really carried the ball on this,” Belichick said in his pre-draft video conference. “They’ve done a ton of work, and their respective staffs that they oversee, as well. But in particular, those three guys have really done a tremendous amount of work, evaluation, organization and have done a great job of putting things together. So it’s been great to spend a lot of time with them and to go through the process.”

New England has many directions that they can go in with its first-round selection. With talent stretching beyond the first round this year, New England will have a lot of decisions to make when that time comes.

