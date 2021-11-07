Panthers center Matt Paradis was ruled out shortly after being carted off with a knee injury in Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots and he won’t be back on the field this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Paradis tore his ACL on the play. He will be placed on injured reserve and return to action in 2022, although he may have to find a new team as he’ll be out of contract come the offseason.

Paradis had played every snap of the season for Carolina before getting hurt on Sunday. He had started every game in his first two seasons with the team as well.

Sam Tecklenburg took over for Paradis and is line to be the starter in the future.

Matt Paradis tore his ACL Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk