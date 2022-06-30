Matt Paradis is a potential free agent fit for the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ offseason continues as the team is potentially going to lose three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to retirement.

It’s a tough loss at this point in the offseason, but it seems as if the team knew about the potential retirement months ago. Had the Cardinals not traded the No. 23 overall pick in the trade for Hollywood Brown, they reportedly would have drafted center Tyler Linderbaum and also targeted center Cam Jurgens in the second round.

A potential option for the team is free agent center Matt Paradis, who was a splash free agent signing for the Carolina Panthers a few seasons ago.

The 32-year-old was an integral part of the 2015 Denver Broncos Super Bowl championship and spent four years with the team. He then signed a three-year, $29 million deal with Carolina.

Paradis posted a 66.9 PFF rating last season but suffered a torn ACL in week nine. He’s likely still on the market due to the recovery process from the injury but it’s plausible for him to return for Week 1.

Offensive line coach Sean Kugler coached Paradis when they were both with the Denver Broncos. Should he be healthy enough to play in the near future, bringing in a good veteran player with familiarity could help ease the loss of Hudson.

Left guard Justin Pugh took reps at center during minicamp, but moving him over would only create another hole. Bringing in a veteran center like Paradis would allow Pugh to remain in his natural position and solidify the left guard role.

The Cardinals cannot afford to not properly address the offensive line, particularly with the massive investment they are about to make in Kyler Murray. The division rival 49ers and Rams both have two of the league’s most dominant defensive lines, so keeping Murray clean will be crucial for their success.

List

NFL Network predicts another Cardinals' collapse in 2022

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story continues

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



