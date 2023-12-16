Matt Painter has to start 5 players, but Purdue basketball has more than 5 starters

INDIANAPOLIS − Matt Painter hasn't waivered on his preseason notion that Purdue basketball has enough depth for multiple starting units.

If you thought it was lip service, the Boilermaker coach showed last Saturday it was not.

With a tight game versus Alabama hanging in the balance, Painter relied on his stars, Zach Edey and Braden Smith.

Painter also counted on Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton, Caleb Furst, Myles Colvin and Camden Heide in key situations under a multitude of circumstances.

More: Purdue basketball's Braden Smith is shooting more, and shooting better

"We're blessed with 10 guys who can go at any moment. It's up to us to be ready no matter what day it is, who we're playing, who we're playing with on our team," Gillis said. "You have to be adaptable. You just have to be ready to go when your name is called. Everybody here understands that. Playing time is inconsistent for some people. Roles are inconsistent for some people. You just have to be ready."

When Painter says he has starters on his bench, there's previous evidence to support it.

Gillis, Furst and Morton have started a combined 113 starts for the Boilermakers.

Colvin is a probable future starter and perhaps Heide as well.

"I've not played 10 guys like I've played so far this year," Painter said. "You just have a decision. Someone is going to be the guy who is the last one in the rotation in terms of getting in."

The flexibility allows Painter multiple options.

More: Zach Edey's two worlds crossed over for an afternoon in Toronto with Purdue basketball

Sometimes it's dictated by circumstance, such as last Saturday where Painter decided to put a longer, more athletic lineup on the floor for defensive purposes, and sometimes it's by design.

Post defense. Perimeter defense. Shot makers. Athleticism.

For Painter and Purdue, it's a luxury.

"We've got a lot of guys we put a lot of trust in," Edey said after Purdue's 92-86 win over Alabama. "It helps us down the stretch. We've got guys you can go with in certain key moments and we can kind of go in at the end with fresh legs."

That will be necessary on Saturday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse when Purdue plays top-ranked Arizona, another team that is as deep as it is talented. The Wildcats have five players averaging at least 12.3 points per game.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Bench supplies additional starting experience for Purdue basketball