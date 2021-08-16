Matt Overton signing with Chargers

Matt Overton spent a few days with the Chargers in the 2019 season. He is hoping for a longer stay this time around.

The Chargers are signing the veteran long snapper, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Overton, 36, played nine games with the Titans last season after not playing in 2019.

He spent five seasons with the Colts and two with the Jaguars in his career.

Overton made the 2013 Pro Bowl while with the Colts.

