Matt Olson's over-the-shoulder grab
Matt Olson makes a great over-the-shoulder grab to retire Alec Bohm in the 1st inning
Griner re-signed with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall and committed to supporting her return home from a Russian prison.
Jamal Shead had to be helped off the court after rolling his right ankle hard in the first half on Friday night in Dallas.
Aziaha James scored all but four of her 29 points in the second half to lift NC State to its second Elite Eight appearance in the last three seasons on Friday night.
Huerter went down with his shoulder injury earlier this month after taking a hard foul from Desmond Bane. He hasn’t played since.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Richard Jefferson once called the coaching search that led to Lloyd's hire "a debacle." Gilbert Arenas once said Lloyd didn't have the credentials to coach Arizona. Now Lloyd has the approval of the best-known former Wildcats.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Anderson has been hosting "SportsCenter" since 1999.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
The reigning NWSL Championship Game MVP is out for the season.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
After sharing his boldest takes for the American League, Dalton Del Don reveals his fantasy predictions for the Senior Circuit.