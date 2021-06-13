Matt Olson home run: Athletics fan makes great barehanded catch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ali Thanawalla
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A's fan makes great barehanded catch on Olson's 18th homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Matt Olson had a great day at the Coliseum on Sunday.

You know who had a better day than the Athletics' first baseman?

The fan who made an incredible barehanded catch on Olson's 18th home run of the 2021 season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals, Olson sent a rocket to the right field bleachers, and this young lady made the catch sans a glove. She was pretty psyched about what she had just accomplished.

Olson hit two homers Sunday, but this catch was way more impressive.

RELATED: Chapman trending in right direction with recent success

The A's might want to consider signing her to a contract and having her patrol right field instead of the bleachers.

Recommended Stories

  • Bassitt wins 7th straight, Olson 2 HRs, A's beat Royals 6-3

    Matt Olson homered twice and Matt Olson also connected, Chris Bassitt escaped a scary line drive to win his seventh straight decision, and the Oakland Athletics powered past the Kansas City Royals 6-3. Olson hit solo shots in the third and fifth for his second two-homer game this season and 10th of his career. Chapman homered in the first to back Bassitt (7-2).

  • Olson, A's rough up Kowar as Athletics romp past Royals 11-2

    Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2 on Saturday. Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run as the A’s improved to 11-2 against teams from the AL Central.

  • 10 Stocks To Sell as the Country Opens Up

    The stock market gained an astonishing $7.6 trillion during the pandemic. Incredibly, just 19 stocks accounted for half of those gains. It was a great year for investors, but it was unlike any other...

  • Giants' win over Nationals saved by crazy Victor Robles blunder

    The Giants got a huge break when Victor Robles over slid second base on a sac fly and was tagged out.

  • Chesson Hadley on closing 75 at Congaree: 'Looked freakin' awful from my view'

    Chesson Hadley won’t call it a choke, but, well… you get the idea. Leading by four shots entering Sunday and in control late on the back nine at Congaree Golf Club, Hadley bogeyed each of his final three holes to finish a shot back of Palmetto Championship winner Garrick Higgo, who was six strokes behind with one round to play.

  • Stradivarius and Dettori are the Golden Boys: Gosden

    Stradivarius receives "quite a lot of fan mail" his trainer John Gosden told AFP which is sure to become a flood if he equals Yeats's record of four Ascot Gold Cup's (2006-09) on Thursday.

  • Giants' Kevin Gausman sets wonderful, random base hit milestone

    Kevin Gausman set quite the milestone with a base hit in Saturday's Giants game.

  • Islanders takeaways from 2-1 win, including 30 saves by Semyon Varlamov

    The Islanders set the tone in the Eastern Conference Finals, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1, 2-0, on the road Sunday afternoon.

  • NC State limits Arkansas to 4 hits in 6-5 win, forces Game 3

    Jose Torres hit the first of three N.C. State home runs in the fourth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Arkansas 6-5 on Saturday and avoid elimination. N.C. State (34-18), which allowed 17 hits and 21 runs in a Game 1 loss on Friday, gave up just four hits Saturday to force a Game 3. The Wolfpack have won seven of the last eight games away from home and handed Arkansas (50-12) its seventh loss in 37 games at Baum-Walker Stadium this season.

  • Even without Julio Jones, Ravens’ offense set to dominate in 2021

    The Baltimore Ravens didn't acquire star wide receiver Julio Jones, but even without him, their offense is still set to dominate in 2021

  • Texas picks up mid-visit commitment from DL Anthony Jones

    Anthony Jones is only halfway through his visit, but he made the decision to commit to Texas. Details inside.

  • Rays' Brett Phillips pretends to charge the mound after HBP from Orioles' Jorge Lopez

    Rays outfielder Brett Phillips fooled everybody when he started toward former teammate Jorge Lopez.

  • NC State knocks out No. 1 Arkansas on Torres' homer in 9th

    North Carolina State freshman shortstop Jose Torres hit a shot heard 'round the college baseball world on Sunday, homering off Arkansas' likely Golden Spikes Award winner Kevin Kopps leading off the top of the ninth inning, as the Wolfpack (34-12) stunned the top-seeded and top-ranked Razorbacks 3-2 to earn a berth in the College World Series. Torres' blast came after Arkansas (50-13) knotted the score at 2 in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out solo homer by Cayden Wallace. Kopps, the front-runner for college baseball's top award who entered the game with a 0.66 earned-run average and a 12-0 record with 11 saves, was tabbed to make his first start of the season with the Razorbacks on the brink of elimination and after Kopps (12-1) threw the final two innings in a 6-5 loss to NC State on Saturday.

  • Chargers claim pair of players in best draft slots since 2006

    The Los Angeles Chargers landed two of the best secondary defenders in the first-round, dating back to 2006.

  • 'Too old to fight that fight,' Bryan Price happily stepped away from modern MLB

    Price, who retired as the Phillies pithing coach in Oct. 2020, has no regrets about his decision. He says he no longer was in love with the game.

  • Aaron Boone 'very concerned' with the Yankees after 7-0 loss to the Phillies | Yankees Post Game

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone expresses his concern after the Yankees' cold streak continues. While concerned, Boone doesn't think this string of losses has changed the confidence this team has in themselves.

  • Braves vs. Marlins Highlights

    Austin Riley homers in Braves' 6-4 win over Marlins

  • Browns, Chiefs take budding rivalry onto softball field

    A proud Clevelander, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce showed love to his hometown by wearing an Indians jersey and cap. Kelce was among the celebrities who took part Saturday in a charity softball event hosted by Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who convinced teammates Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett and Kareem Hunt to join him. More than 7,000 fans, including some die-hards who showed up eight hours before the gates opened to tailgate in the parking lot, packed Classic Park, home of the minor league Lake County Captains, to cheer for some of their favorite NFL stars.

  • Baker Mayfield puts on a show at charity softball event

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield put on a show during the charity softball event. Videos of his big moments included in the post.

  • Where each Big Ten team is ranked by Pro Football Focus (PFF)

    PFF released their preseason rankings for the upcoming 2021 season, and to no surprise Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team.