Matt Olson home run: Athletics fan makes great barehanded catch

A's fan makes great barehanded catch on Olson's 18th homer

Matt Olson had a great day at the Coliseum on Sunday.

You know who had a better day than the Athletics' first baseman?

The fan who made an incredible barehanded catch on Olson's 18th home run of the 2021 season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals, Olson sent a rocket to the right field bleachers, and this young lady made the catch sans a glove. She was pretty psyched about what she had just accomplished.

This fan made a great catch on Olson's second homer 👏 pic.twitter.com/P6DSkg5wzt — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 13, 2021

Olson hit two homers Sunday, but this catch was way more impressive.

The A's might want to consider signing her to a contract and having her patrol right field instead of the bleachers.