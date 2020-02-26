How Matt Nagy's 'urgency' could foreshadow a Bears quarterback change

INDIANAPOLIS - The Bears don't look likely to sign or trade for a true starter to replace Mitch Trubisky, and Ryan Pace made clear he expects the 2017 No. 2 overall pick to be his starter in 2020.

Let's add an addendum to that, though, based on something Matt Nagy said: Just because Trubisky begins 2020 as the Bears' starting quarterback does not mean he'll hold on to that gig for the whole season, or even for half a season.

In talking about the need to find an offensive identity in 2020, Nagy offered a response that leads you to believe job security won't be close to where it was in 2019:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We got to figure out what our identity is and that's going to be an objective for us," Nagy said. "And then last year you heard me say, sometimes it takes five or six weeks. I feel like personally that's always the case, but there's a sense of urgency for us going into this year. It needs to happen sooner."

It needs to happen sooner. What happens if Trubisky doesn't show any improvement through the first three or four games of 2020, and the Bears' offense is lacking an identity at the end of September?

If there truly is a sense of urgency to find solutions on offense, then the Bears should consider something they didn't last year: Changing quarterbacks.

Chase Daniel was not on the roster to push Trubisky for playing time. He was brought in for his knowledge of the offense as "a little bit of an assistant coach," as Nagy put it. The Bears figured surrounding Trubisky with as many resources as possible would help him thrive in Nagy's complex offense.

What the Bears need - and have indicated they want - is more competition in their quarterback room. That does not necessarily mean, again, luring someone like Teddy Bridgewater to Chicago to start.

But it does mean adding someone to the roster who at least has a chance to be a better option than Trubisky, if Trubisky doesn't show any improvement.

Story continues

Case Keenum could be that guy. Marcus Mariota, too (although Mariota sharing agents Bruce Tollner and Ryan Tollner with Trubisky could complicate any interest in him the Bears might have). Maybe there's a trade to be made for Andy Dalton after all, if the Cincinnati Bengals are willing to bend to make the money work.

A free agent signing along those lines and/or a draft pick - it doesn't have to be a second rounder, either - would put someone on the roster who could be viewed as a legitimate replacement for an ineffective Trubisky.

"If you're not creating competition around your whole roster, you're not pushing your own guys," Nagy said.

The Bears didn't do that at quarterback the last two years.

But all signs are pointing to that changing in 2020. And while that may not mean an immediate change at starting quarterback, it means a switch during the season could become a real possibility.

"If we all think that that's what we want from (Trubisky), from last year, we're fooling ourselves," Nagy said. "He knows that and we know that.

"But at the same time, we need to be real. What's around him? And that's where we're at. I know it's hard sometimes for all of us to understand that, and you see what's going on with the instant gratification now, but there is a process for us. I do know that Mitch is very hungry.

"He understands that we want him to play better, he understands that we want to coach better. So now we cannot worry and dwell about what happened last year. If you do that, you get stuck in the mud. We can't do it.

"It's a clean slate. Now we've gotta get better for this year."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

How Matt Nagy's 'urgency' could foreshadow a Bears quarterback change originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago