Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed at a Monday morning press conference that quarterback Andy Dalton did not tear his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Bengals, but there was no word on his outlook for the team’s Week Three game against the Browns.

Nagy said that the team will know more later on Monday about Dalton’s status and there will also be a wait for word on whether Dalton will be the starter if he is cleared to play. Justin Fields got extended playing time on Sunday and Nagy was asked if Dalton remains the team’s starting quarterback as long as he is healthy enough to be on the field.

“That’s something that I’m not going to get into with scheme,” Nagy said.

A followup took issue with Nagy saying that the answer has to do with scheme, but Nagy stood firm that it was “100 percent scheme” to keep the quarterback decision under wraps. The answer likely has to do with Dalton and Fields having different styles and a desire to have the Browns prepare for both possibilities. That may not be an issue if Dalton winds up being ruled out this week, but, for now, Nagy isn’t conceding anything about the team’s quarterback plans.

Matt Nagy won’t get into whether Andy Dalton remains starter if healthy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk