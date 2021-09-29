Matt Nagy won’t say if he’ll keep calling plays, admits criticism of play calling is fair

The Bears’ offense was a disaster on Sunday, totaling just 47 yards in a loss to the Browns, and head coach Matt Nagy has taken most of the criticism.

Unlike most head coaches, Nagy handles the offensive play calling himself, but today he acknowledged that those who say he should give up play calling may have a point.

“The criticism is fair,” Nagy said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Nagy said he is “going to keep it internal” when asked who will call plays on Sunday against the Lions. Last year Nagy handed off play calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor when the Bears’ offense was struggling late in the season, and he may do the same this year.

