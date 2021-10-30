The Bears won’t have their head coach on Sunday.

The team has announced that Matt Nagy remains in COVID protocol and will not be able to return for the home game against the 49ers. Instead, Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week Eight contest.

Nagy tested positive on Monday. He can’t return until he generates a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart. The announcement implies that he tested positive again today, making tomorrow’s potential negative test moot.

Tabor is the team’s special-teams coordinator. He worked for the Bears from 2008-10 before returning to the team in 2018.

Matt Nagy won’t coach on Sunday due to COVID, Chris Tabor will replace him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk