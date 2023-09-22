Matt Nagy weighs in on Justin Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In light of this week's massive storyline about whether the Bears' coaching staff is contributing to Justin Fields' early-season issues, reporters asked former Bears' head coach Matt Nagy what an offensive coordinator can do to get the best out of a young quarterback.

"We live in this world of instant gratification," Nagy said. "You see a lot of these young quarterbacks that come in that are forced to play and do well right away."

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, who's prepping for a Week 3 matchup against the Bears, explained that young quarterbacks used to have the luxury of sitting and studying NFL defenses before being thrown to the wolves.

"These NFL defenses are so much different than college," he said. "You need to be able to adjust and adapt to the player and how they can grow. But you also have to be able to go through the highs and the lows together.

"It’s in this league, it’s not just Justin [Fields] in Chicago, it’s in this league in general, how do you do that and navigate through that, staying together and staying positive?"

Nagy isn't particularly qualified to speak on how a coaching staff get the most out of Fields, but he does have a lot of experiencing attempting to develop young quarterbacks. Before he was hired by the Bears in 2018 to develop Mitch Trubisky, Nagy served as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, making the decision to sit Patrick Mahomes his rookie season.

"There’s a lot to it,” he said. “Staying together, being positive. But also understanding that instant gratification is real. So how do you get to that point?"

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.