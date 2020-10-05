Matt Nagy on Week 4 loss to Colts: ‘That was a tough one to be a part of’

So much for an exciting start to the Nick Foles era.

The Chicago Bears laid an egg on offense in Week 4’s 19-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a game in which Foles threw for 249 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, with most of that production coming in garbage time while the Colts were protecting a two-score lead.

Nothing worked for Chicago’s offense. David Montgomery produced just 27 yards on 10 carries and the offensive line was abused on what felt like every snap.

“That was a tough game to be a part of,” coach Matt Nagy said after the loss. “Can we play better? Absolutely. Can we coach better? Absolutely. And that’s what we got to do.”

It was assumed the Colts would pose a difficult challenge for Foles and the Bears, especially when considering Foles had less than two quarters of in-game reps with the offense before Sunday.

“It wasn’t the best game,” Foles said. “The Indianapolis Colts are a great team, but I didn’t execute well enough and we didn’t execute well enough.”

The Bears will look to get back on track Thursday night against the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, who’s fresh off a five-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Chargers.