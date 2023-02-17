Matt Nagy top choice to be Chiefs offensive coordinator, Andy Reid's successor

Matt Nagy top choice to be Chiefs OC, Reid's successor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It looks like former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is poised to resume his role as offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly headed to the Washington Commanders to serve as the offensive coordinator under Ron Rivera.

That clears the role for Nagy, who was the Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2016 and '17 before the Bears hired him as their head coach in 2018. The Bears parted ways with Nagy after the 2021 season and Nagy returned to the Chiefs as a quarterbacks coach/senior assistant, and won his first Super Bowl ring.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer both reported Nagy is the top in-house candidate to replace Bieniemy.

Many speculated Bieniemy would stay in Kansas City and wait for head coach Andy Reid to retire, where he would presumably be the heir to Chiefs Kingdom. Bieniemy has been repeatedly passed over for head coaching jobs in recent years.

With Bieniemy headed to Washington, and Nagy presumably ascending to the offensive coordinator role once again, he also would presumably be the top in-house candidate to replace Reid, if and when he retires.

Of course another team could come calling and hire Nagy to be their head coach before Reid retires. Reid has not given any indication he plans on retiring soon.

Nagy and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have a solid relationship. Nagy gets a lot of credit for encouraging the team to draft Mahomes, even giving Mahomes the plays he'd go over with Reid in his pre-draft interview before that meeting took place.

It might be smart for Nagy to wait out Reid for his next head coaching role.

Mahomes won the MVP award this year. He led the league with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and a 6.3% touchdown rate. For his efforts he was also named to the All-Pro First Team and to the Pro Bowl.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.