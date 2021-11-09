Matt Nagy thought 65-yard field goal and Hail Mary had about the same chance of success

On the last play of the Bears’ loss to the Steelers on Monday night, Matt Nagy decided to try a 65-yard field goal instead of a Hail Mary. It didn’t work.

After the game, Nagy said he felt that a 65-yard field goal and a Hail Mary had about the same chances of success, according to Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote.

That’s a puzzling thought. Bears kicker Cairo Santos has never shown anything close to 65-yard field goal range: His career long is 55 yards, and his 65-yard attempt came up well short. Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field is also a notoriously difficult place to kick.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields, meanwhile, at least has the arm strength to throw a football into the end zone from midfield. A Hail Mary is a low-percentage play, of course, but not as low percentage as the 65-yard field goal.

If Nagy truly thought the odds of success were the same on a 65-yard field goal and a Hail Mary, he either underestimated his offense or overestimated his kicker. The Hail Mary would have been the wiser choice.

