Matt Nagy: Tarik Cohen’s locker room video an unfortunate mistake

Bears running back Tarik Cohen revealed a bit more than he intended when he took a video from the team’s locker room after Monday night’s win over Washington.

Cohen’s video featured guard Kyle Long in the background without any clothes on, which made for a pretty serious faux pas even if the video itself didn’t violate league rules about posting to social media before the postgame interview period has come to an end.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy addressed the incident on Wednesday.

“I think it’s unfortunate that that happened,” Matt Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Tarik feels bad and is apologetic and embarrassed that it happened. I think it’s something that you need to do is you learn from it. It was a mistake and nothing that is malicious at all. But it was a mistake so let’s make sure that that mistake doesn’t happen again to all of our players.”

There’s no word on any punishment that Cohen might face for posting the video and one imagines the Bears will be a good deal more vigilant about making sure no one makes the same mistake in the future.