Bears running back Tarik Cohen is on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a torn ACL and it sounds like he’ll remain there for a while longer.

Cohen tore his ACL in the third week of the 2020 season and head coach Matt Nagy was asked about his status at a Tuesday press conference. Nagy didn’t make any predictions about the exact date Cohen will be given the green light to practice, but said he doesn’t think it’s going to be in the next few days.

“I would lean more toward weeks for him,” Nagy said, via Alyssa Barbieri of USAToday.com. “I don’t want to put a timeline.”

The Bears added Damien Williams and sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert to a backfield led by David Montgomery this offseason, which gives them options while Cohen is out and competition once he is cleared to resume football activities.

Matt Nagy on Tarik Cohen: Lean toward weeks away rather than days away originally appeared on Pro Football Talk